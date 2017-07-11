The World’s Most Expensive Burger!

Restaurant owner Steve Mallie really likes his burgers BIG! In 2008 he entered the competitive world, and was crowned by the Guinness Book of World Records with having the Largest Commercially Sold Burger, coming in at 138 lbs. He lost the title to a Japanese restaurant and spent the last four years planning his comeback.“We brought the record back to Mallie’s where it belongs,” he said. He made a custom grill to cook 2,000 pounds of meat. This burger is topped off with 300 lbs. of cheese, tomatoes, onions, pickles and lettuce. The bun, donated by weighs 250 lbs. The completed entree stands at three feet tall, five feet in wide. Mallie says the massive amount of food will not be wasted, what isn’t eaten by customers is going to shelters. You can order your very own 1,793 lb. burger off the menu. It’ll cost you $7,799 and the restaurant needs three days advance notice.