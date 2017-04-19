Woman Gets Hand Stuck in Toilet

By Austin
|
Apr 19, 8:28 PM

This right here… this… is… GOLDEN.

This woman got her hand STUCK IN A FREAKING TOILET!

What she was digging for? Not sure, but something was clogging it and she thought her hand would get it out.

loool.

Gross!

Next time, use the plunger. 😂😂

Follow me: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Snapchat

Related Content

Hottest Female Names
NEW Music Video: Zedd & Alessia Cara – ...
Britney Spears Makes Backstreet Boy Get on All Fou...
New Music from Demi Lovato!
New Music from Coachella: Lady Gaga, Lorde & ...
Britney Spears Causes Israel to POSTPONE Their Ele...
Comments