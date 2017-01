Winter Storm Warning | Closings & Delays

View Closings & Delays Areas Affected: Anson; Harnett; Johnston; Lee; Montgomery; Moore; Richmond; Stanly; Wilson

NWS Raleigh (Central North Carolina)

…POTENTIAL FOR A MAJOR WINTER STORM TO AFFECT CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA TONIGHT AND SATURDAY… .AN ARCTIC AIR MASS WILL BEGIN TO SPREAD INTO CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA TODAY AND TONIGHT. AN AREA OF LOW PRESSURE EXPECTED TO TRACK TO THE SOUTH AND SOUTHEAST OF CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA WILL CAUSE AREAS OF MODERATE SNOW OR SNOW MIXED WITH SLEET TO OCCUR ACROSS A LARGE SWATH OF CENTRAL NC. …WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM EST SATURDAY… * LOCATIONS…THE SOUTHERN…CENTRAL…AND NORTHERN PIEDMONT AREAS…THE NORTHERN COASTAL PLAIN…AND THE NORTHERN PORTIONS OF THE SANDHILLS. * HAZARD TYPES…SNOW… OR A MIXTURE OF SNOW AND SLEET. * ACCUMULATIONS…2 TO 4 INCHES OF SNOW AND SLEET…WITH LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS. * TIMING…PRECIPITATION IS EXPECTED TO BEGIN AS A WINTRY MIX LATE THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING… TRANSITIONING TO ALL SNOW WEST OF HIGHWAY 1… AND A MIX OF SNOW AND SLEET SOUTH AND EAST OF THE TRIANGLE TONIGHT. THE HEAVIEST PRECIPITATION WILL OCCUR BETWEEN MIDNIGHT AND 9 AM SATURDAY. * IMPACTS…THE SNOW WILL MAKE TRAVEL HAZARDOUS…MAINLY AFTER MIDNIGHT.

A WINTER STORM WARNING MEANS SIGNIFICANT AMOUNTS OF SNOW AND SLEET ARE EXPECTED. THIS WILL MAKE TRAVEL VERY HAZARDOUS OR IMPOSSIBLE.

Winter Storm Warning Areas Affected: Beaufort; Greene; Martin; Pitt; Tyrrell; Washington

NWS Newport/Morehead City (Eastern North Carolina)

…A WINTER STORM WILL AFFECT EASTERN NORTH CAROLINA TONIGHT AND SATURDAY WITH A VARIETY OF PRECIPITATION TYPES… .COLD CANADIAN AIR AT THE SURFACE WILL FILTER INTO EASTERN NORTH CAROLINA TODAY INTO SATURDAY. MEANWHILE A DEVELOPING AREA OF LOW PRESSURE WILL TRACK JUST OFF OF THE COAST TONIGHT AND SATURDAY PRODUCING WIDESPREAD PRECIPITATION WHICH WILL LEAD TO A WINTRY MIX OF SNOW…SLEET AND FREEZING RAIN ACROSS MUCH OF THE AREA AS A LAYER OF WARM AIR DEVELOPS JUST ABOVE THE SURFACE. THE WARM LAYER ALOFT WILL DISSIPATE SATURDAY AFTERNOON ALLOWING THE PRECIPITATION TO CHANGE OVER TO ALL SNOW AND SLEET BEFORE ENDING. …WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 AM EST SUNDAY… * LOCATIONS…GREENE…PITT…MARTIN…WASHINGTON…AND TYRRELL COUNTIES. * HAZARD TYPES…RAIN EARLY THIS EVENING WILL CHANGE OVER TO SNOW AND SLEET LATE THIS EVENING AND AFTER MIDNIGHT THEN CONTINUE INTO SATURDAY AFTERNOON. FREEZING RAIN WILL BE POSSIBLE LATE TONIGHT INTO SATURDAY MORNING. * ACCUMULATIONS…SNOW ACCUMULATION OF 3 TO 5 INCHES…ALONG WITH AROUND A TENTH OF AN INCH OF ICE. * TIMING…THE HEAVIEST PRECIPITATION WILL OCCUR FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT THROUGH EARLY SATURDAY AFTERNOON. * IMPACTS…SNOW AND ICE ACCUMULATIONS WILL MAKE MANY ROADS TREACHEROUS AND IMPASSABLE. THE WEIGHT OF THE SNOW AND ICE ON TREE LIMBS AND POWER LINES COULD PRODUCE NUMEROUS OUTAGES. * TEMPERATURES…IN THE UPPER 20S.

A WINTER STORM WARNING MEANS SIGNIFICANT AMOUNTS OF SNOW… SLEET…AND ICE ARE EXPECTED OR OCCURRING. STRONG WINDS ARE ALSO POSSIBLE. THIS WILL MAKE TRAVEL VERY HAZARDOUS OR IMPOSSIBLE.

Winter Storm Warning Areas Affected: Bertie; Camden; Chowan; Eastern Currituck; Gates; Hertford; Northampton; Pasquotank; Perquimans; Western Currituck

NWS Wakefield (Eastern Virginia and Southern Maryland)

…WINTER STORM WILL AFFECT CENTRAL AND EASTERN VIRGINIA…THE LOWER MARYLAND EASTERN SHORE AND NORTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY… …WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 PM EST SATURDAY… THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN WAKEFIELD HAS ISSUED A WINTER STORM WARNING FOR SNOW…WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 PM EST SATURDAY. THE WINTER STORM WATCH IS NO LONGER IN EFFECT. * AREAS AFFECTED: SOUTHEAST VIRGINIA…NORTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA. * HAZARDS: SNOW…POSSIBLY HEAVY AT TIMES. SOME SLEET WILL MIX WITH SNOW AT THE ONSET OVER NORTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA, ESPECIALLY AREAS NEAREST THE ALBEMARLE SOUND. * ACCUMULATIONS: 6 TO 10 INCHES OF SNOW…WITH LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS TO 12 INCHES POSSIBLE. LESSER AMOUNTS POSSIBLE ALONG THE ALBEMARLE SOUND WHERE SLEET MIXES WITH SNOW. * TEMPERATURES: MID 20S TO LOWER 30S. * WINDS: NORTH 10 TO 20 MPH…15 TO 25 MPH WITH GUSTS TO 40 MPH AT THE IMMEDIATE COAST. * TIMING: SNOW IS EXPECTED TO BEGIN BY MIDNIGHT TONIGHT…THEN CONTINUE INTO SATURDAY AFTERNOON BEFORE ENDING SATURDAY EVENING. * IMPACTS: HAZARDOUS TRAVEL EXPECTED DUE TO SNOW COVERED ROADS AND REDUCED VISIBILITIES.

A WINTER STORM WARNING MEANS SIGNIFICANT AMOUNTS OF SNOW… SLEET…AND ICE ARE EXPECTED OR OCCURRING. STRONG WINDS ARE ALSO POSSIBLE ALONG THE IMMEDIATE COAST. THIS WILL MAKE TRAVEL VERY HAZARDOUS OR IMPOSSIBLE.

Winter Weather Advisory Areas Affected: Carteret; Craven; Duplin; Jones; Lenoir; Onslow; Outer Banks Hyde; Pamlico

NWS Newport/Morehead City (Eastern North Carolina)

…A WINTER STORM WILL AFFECT EASTERN NORTH CAROLINA TONIGHT AND SATURDAY WITH A VARIETY OF PRECIPITATION TYPES… .COLD CANADIAN AIR AT THE SURFACE WILL FILTER INTO EASTERN NORTH CAROLINA TODAY INTO SATURDAY. MEANWHILE A DEVELOPING AREA OF LOW PRESSURE WILL TRACK JUST OFF OF THE COAST TONIGHT AND SATURDAY PRODUCING WIDESPREAD PRECIPITATION WHICH WILL LEAD TO A WINTRY MIX OF SNOW…SLEET AND FREEZING RAIN ACROSS MUCH OF THE AREA AS A LAYER OF WARM AIR DEVELOPS JUST ABOVE THE SURFACE. THE WARM LAYER ALOFT WILL DISSIPATE SATURDAY AFTERNOON ALLOWING THE PRECIPITATION TO CHANGE OVER TO ALL SNOW AND SLEET BEFORE ENDING. …WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 AM EST SUNDAY… * LOCATIONS…THE REMAINDER OF EASTERN NORTH CAROLINA OUTSIDE THE WINTER STORM WARNING. * HAZARD TYPES…RAIN THIS EVENING IS EXPECTED TO MIX WITH AND EVENTUALLY CHANGE OVER TO SNOW AND SLEET TOWARD DAWN AWAY FROM THE BEACHES…THEN CONTINUE INTO SATURDAY AFTERNOON. THE PRECIPITATION SHOULD CHANGE OVER TO LIGHT SNOW AND SLEET AT THE BEACHES BEFORE ENDING SATURDAY AFTERNOON. * ACCUMULATIONS…SNOW ACCUMULATION OF UP TO 1 INCH…ALONG WITH AROUND A TENTH OF AN INCH OF ICE. * TIMING…THE HEAVIEST PRECIPITATION WILL OCCUR FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT THROUGH EARLY SATURDAY AFTERNOON. * IMPACTS…ICE AND SNOW ACCUMULATIONS MAY CREATE SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS AND PRODUCE SCATTERED POWER OUTAGES. * TEMPERATURES…IN THE LOWER 30S.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY MEANS THAT PERIODS OF SNOW…SLEET…OR FREEZING RAIN WILL CAUSE TRAVEL DIFFICULTIES. BE PREPARED FOR SLIPPERY ROADS AND LIMITED VISIBILITIES…AND USE CAUTION WHILE DRIVING.

Winter Storm Warning Areas Affected: Mainland Dare; Mainland Hyde; Outer Banks Dare

NWS Newport/Morehead City (Eastern North Carolina)

…A WINTER STORM WILL AFFECT EASTERN NORTH CAROLINA TONIGHT AND SATURDAY WITH A VARIETY OF PRECIPITATION TYPES… .COLD CANADIAN AIR AT THE SURFACE WILL FILTER INTO EASTERN NORTH CAROLINA TODAY INTO SATURDAY. MEANWHILE A DEVELOPING AREA OF LOW PRESSURE WILL TRACK JUST OFF OF THE COAST TONIGHT AND SATURDAY PRODUCING WIDESPREAD PRECIPITATION WHICH WILL LEAD TO A WINTRY MIX OF SNOW…SLEET AND FREEZING RAIN ACROSS MUCH OF THE AREA AS A LAYER OF WARM AIR DEVELOPS JUST ABOVE THE SURFACE. THE WARM LAYER ALOFT WILL DISSIPATE SATURDAY AFTERNOON ALLOWING THE PRECIPITATION TO CHANGE OVER TO ALL SNOW AND SLEET BEFORE ENDING. …WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 AM EST SUNDAY… THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN NEWPORT/MOREHEAD CITY HAS ISSUED A WINTER STORM WARNING FOR SNOW…SLEET AND FREEZING RAIN…WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 AM EST SUNDAY. THE WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS NO LONGER IN EFFECT. * LOCATIONS…THE REMAINDER OF EASTERN NORTH CAROLINA OUTSIDE THE WINTER STORM WARNING. * HAZARD TYPES…RAIN THIS EVENING IS EXPECTED TO MIX WITH AND EVENTUALLY CHANGE OVER TO SNOW AND SLEET TOWARD DAWN AWAY FROM THE BEACHES…THEN CONTINUE INTO SATURDAY AFTERNOON. THE PRECIPITATION SHOULD CHANGE OVER TO LIGHT SNOW AND SLEET AT THE BEACHES BEFORE ENDING SATURDAY AFTERNOON. * ACCUMULATIONS…SNOW ACCUMULATION OF 2 TO 3 INCHES WITH LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS…ALONG WITH AROUND A TENTH OF AN INCH OF ICE. * TIMING…THE HEAVIEST PRECIPITATION WILL OCCUR FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT THROUGH EARLY SATURDAY AFTERNOON. * IMPACTS…ICE AND SNOW ACCUMULATIONS MAY CREATE SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS AND PRODUCE SCATTERED POWER OUTAGES. STRONG WINDS MAY LEAD TO BLOWING SNOW… REDUCED VISIBILITY…AND ADDITIONAL POWER OUTAGES. * TEMPERATURES…IN THE LOWER 30S.

A WINTER STORM WARNING MEANS SIGNIFICANT AMOUNTS OF SNOW…SLEET…AND ICE ARE EXPECTED OR OCCURRING. STRONG WINDS ARE ALSO POSSIBLE. THIS WILL MAKE TRAVEL VERY HAZARDOUS OR IMPOSSIBLE.

More from our partner WITN