Will your relationship last forever?

A new survey by MFour reveals that 60% of people believe their relationship is going to last forever. Other findings:

– 25% of people believe their relationship will ‘most likely’ last forever.

– 3.9% of people don’t think their relationship will last forever.

– 64% of couples say their arguments end in a draw

– 23% of women say they win arguments with their partner.

– 11% of men say they win arguments with their partner

– 43% of women would be uncomfortable if their partner had an attractive friend of the opposite sex.

– 32% of men would be uneasy if their partner had an attractive friend of the opposite sex

Radio.com claims Katy Perry and Jennifer Lopez are going to join James Corden during ”The Late Late Show Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special”. It airs on May 22nd on CBS

The Daily Mirror claims Justin Bieber’s tour rider for his shows in India say he wants a Rolls-Royce, a backstage hot tub, his own personal hotel suite, antique furniture, purple carnations, essential oils, his own personal gourmet chef, white cheddar popcorn and a bag of white t-shirts