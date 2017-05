The upcoming Memorial Day weekend kicks off the Summer driving season.

A recent survey by Rainbow’s End reveals that 61% of kids think their mom is a better driver than their dad. Other findings:

– 97% of kids say their mom is a more careful driver than their dad

– 60% of kids have witnessed their mother or father explode on another driver.

– 70% of kids say their parents honk when they get annoyed.

Safe travels everyone!!  Keep the road rage at bay with BOB!