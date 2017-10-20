Who is Gorgeous About?

I’ve always been one of those people… the ones that have to decipher every new Taylor song to figure out who she’s singing about. Her latest single “Gorgeous” from her new album Reputation has me so puzzled.

With lyrics like “You should take it as a compliment / That I got drunk and made fun of the way you talk.” its easy to narrow it down to three guys from Taylor’s life that hail from the British Isles… exes Calvin Harris and Tom Hiddleston and current beau Joe Alwyn.

Later in the song she sings “And I got a boyfriend, he’s older than us / He’s in the club doing I don’t know what.” which has me certain she’s talking about Calvin. Finally she says “Ocean blue eyes, looking in mine.” which once again could be any of the three throwing us off once again.

No matter who the song is about I relate completely with the lyrics because I’m super awkward and talking to really gorgeous guys always gets me all out of sorts. Who do you think the song is about?