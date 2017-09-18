What’s Your Type?

Sounds like all those stereotypes about what men look for in women and vice versa are true.

According to a recent survey on Match.com men love blondes!

They prefer blonde-haired women, who have blue eyes and own a dog. Men also like women, who are night owls and enjoy pop and rock music.

Women on the other hand want a man, who has short dark hair and blue eyes. They also want a man, who is a doctor and into swimming, cats and getting up early.

I can’t disagree there…. well maybe about the getting up early thing.