Weird things we leave in Ubers

By Gina Gray
|
Mar 30, 4:28 PM

I’m sure people are constantly leaving things behind in Ubers…like the contents of your stomach!  BAHAHAHA!

Uber just released a bunch of data on the stuff we FORGET in their cars.

The top 10 things people leave behind are:  Their phone . . . rings . . . keys . . . wallet . . . glasses . . . purse . . . license or ID . . . gloves . . . phone charger . . . and sunglasses.  That all makes sense.

They also released the 50 WEIRDEST things that drivers have had someone leave in their car… valuable Nordic walking poles . . . a bulletproof vest . . . salsa verde . . . a vacuum cleaner . . . a diary . . . a Nintendo . . . a smoke machine . . . a cutout of an elf . . . a potted plant . . . and a lobster.  Now I’m hungry!

