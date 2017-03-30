Weird things we leave in Ubers

I’m sure people are constantly leaving things behind in Ubers…like the contents of your stomach! BAHAHAHA!

Uber just released a bunch of data on the stuff we FORGET in their cars.

The top 10 things people leave behind are: Their phone . . . rings . . . keys . . . wallet . . . glasses . . . purse . . . license or ID . . . gloves . . . phone charger . . . and sunglasses. That all makes sense.

They also released the 50 WEIRDEST things that drivers have had someone leave in their car… valuable Nordic walking poles . . . a bulletproof vest . . . salsa verde . . . a vacuum cleaner . . . a diary . . . a Nintendo . . . a smoke machine . . . a cutout of an elf . . . a potted plant . . . and a lobster. Now I’m hungry!