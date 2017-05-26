Wedding pictures and Ariana news!

Happy Memorial Day weekend! Enjoy time with family and friends!

People magazine claims Ariana Grande is having trouble sleeping following the bombing at her concert in Manchester, England. A source tells the magazine; “She’s still just absolutely crushed. She and her loved ones have barely slept this week. Her team isn’t sure yet how long Ariana’s going to be under the radar. It seems like it could be a while, but we’ll see what transpires.”

Wedding Pics

A new survey by Mobiles.co.uk reveals that an average of 3,000 pictures are taken over the course of an average wedding day. Other findings:

– 75% of wedding guests use their smartphones to take their own pictures at a wedding.

– 66% of people share their wedding pictures on social media

Sugar Daddy Colognes

The Daily Mail claims the dating site Arrangement.com has released several new colognes and perfumes for Sugar Daddies and Sugar Babies. The perfumes and colognes are packed with pheromones and promise to help wealthy, older men pick up younger women. Perfume names include Liquid Assets, No Strings Attached, Billionaire Baby, Filthy Rich and Sweet Hustle.

The company released a statement to the Daily Mail that says; ‘Cash has a distinct smell, and some people are better than others at sniffing out potential mates who have it. Our scents undeniably capture the seductive fragrance of wealth, and the desire for it, so sugar babies and daddies can simply follow their nose to their next arrangement.’