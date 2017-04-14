Twitter User Pranks Southwest Airlines with Britney Spears

Southwest Airlines has a good sense of humor when it comes to being pranked on social media.
That’s apparent after Twitter user “xadoringpaige” sent them a message saying that their flight attendant was rude.
When Southwest asked for more information, the user attached a photo of Britney Spears and said “Yes, her name is Britney.”
Southwest responded by saying: “Oops, she did it again.” Too funny!
I trolled Southwest Airlines and it was so fucking funny 😂😂 I’m dead at their response 💀💀 pic.twitter.com/h5oM02kE2O
