Twitter User Pranks Southwest Airlines with Britney Spears

By Austin
|
Apr 14, 5:11 PM

Southwest Airlines has a good sense of humor when it comes to being pranked on social media.

That’s apparent after Twitter user “xadoringpaige” sent them a message saying that their flight attendant was rude.

When Southwest asked for more information, the user attached a photo of Britney Spears and said “Yes, her name is Britney.”

Southwest responded by saying: “Oops, she did it again.” Too funny!

