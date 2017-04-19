I Tried the Unicorn Frappuccino!

Well, I blogged about this new frap at Starbucks yesterday. Check out the post here.
I tried it out today… thought I liked it when we recorded the video… but it ended up being way too sweet for me.
What did you think?
Austin Tries the Unicorn Frappuccino
Well, I tried the #UnicornFrappuccino.It's REALLY sweet... then really sour. If you like that kinda thing, you'll love it.Posted by On Air Austin on Wednesday, April 19, 2017
Well, I blogged about this new frap at Starbucks yesterday. Check out the post here.
I tried it out today… thought I liked it when we recorded the video… but it ended up being way too sweet for me.
What did you think?