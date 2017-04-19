I Tried the Unicorn Frappuccino!

By Austin
|
Apr 19, 6:50 PM
Austin Tries the Unicorn Frappuccino

Well, I tried the #UnicornFrappuccino.It's REALLY sweet... then really sour. If you like that kinda thing, you'll love it.

Posted by On Air Austin on Wednesday, April 19, 2017

Well, I blogged about this new frap at Starbucks yesterday. Check out the post here.

I tried it out today… thought I liked it when we recorded the video… but it ended up being way too sweet for me.

What did you think?

Related Content

Secret New Color Changing Unicorn Frappuccino at S...
Starbucks Introduces the American Cherry Pie Frapp...
Comments