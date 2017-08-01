The Princeton Review is out with their Top 10 Party Schools of 2017 and surprisingly, ECU did not make the list!
1. Tulane University – New Orleans, LA
2. West Virginia University – Morgantown, WV
3. Bucknell University – Lewisburg, PA
4. Syracuse University – Syracuse, NY
5. University of Wisconsin-Madison – Madison, WI
6. University of Delaware Newark, DE
7. University of Colorado-Boulder – Boulder, CO
8. Colgate University – Hamilton, NY
9. Lehigh University – Bethlehem, PA
10. University of Maine – Orono, ME