The Princeton Review is out with their Top 10 Party Schools of 2017 and surprisingly, ECU did not make the list!

1. Tulane University – New Orleans, LA

2. West Virginia University – Morgantown, WV

3. Bucknell University – Lewisburg, PA

4. Syracuse University – Syracuse, NY

5. University of Wisconsin-Madison – Madison, WI

6. University of Delaware Newark, DE

7. University of Colorado-Boulder – Boulder, CO

8. Colgate University – Hamilton, NY

9. Lehigh University – Bethlehem, PA

10. University of Maine – Orono, ME