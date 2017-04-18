The Voice shake up?

Radar Online claims tension may be building on the set of The Voice. A source tells the site: “Since Miley is set on coming back to the show next season, Gwen definitely does not want to be on the panel alongside her. And, of course, since Gwen does not want to return, now Blake is considering throwing in the towel as well! Producers feel like it might be a domino effect.”

People magazine claims Adam Levine has changed his look. He dyed his hair black and grew a mustache. Levine now resembles Freddie Mercury

Gossip Cop claims Chris Brown was recently making a club appearance in Tampa when he struck the nightclub’s photographer for allegedly taking pictures of him and the crowd. The club told Chris that they would adhere to his no-picture policy. He became enraged and allegedly slugged the photographer after he saw him taking pictures. Chris left before cops arrived

People magazine claims the LA County Sheriff’s Department has no plans to charge Justin Bieber for allegedly head-butting a man at a Hollywood restaurant in February. The victim declined to press charges. Bieber head-butted the man while he was leaving the restaurant