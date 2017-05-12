Taylor Swift will not be bullied by Katy and Calvin

Hollywoodlife.com claims Taylor Swift won’t be bullied by Katy Perry and Calvin Harris’s new collaboration. A source tells the site; . “Taylor is watching closely to what Katy, Calvin or even Kanye West might say about her in upcoming tracks. She’s determined to have the last word on any diss tracks aimed at her. She does not want to be anyone’s doormat and will defend herself. Taylor is no stranger to clapping back on social media or in her own music. She has been working long and hard on her album and may update her lyrics accordingly. Taylor refused to be bullied by anyone, and while her first instinct will always be to rise above the ugly mudslinging, she’s also making it clear that if someone takes shots at her, she will fire back if needed.”

Mom’s Day ‘Breakfast In Bed’ Survey

A new survey by Zagat reveals that only 4% of moms want breakfast in bed on Mother’s Day. Other findings:

– 53% of mothers want to go out for brunch on Mother’s Day.

– 43% of moms want eggs benedict on Mother’s Day

– 35% of moms want an omelet on Mother’s Day

– 31% of moms find loud, live music annoying at brunch

Hollywoodlife.com claims Kanye West is upset that he didn’t make Forbes’ list of the wealthiest Hip Hop stars. A source tells the site: “Kanye wants to be the GOAT of everything. Rap! Fashion! Producer! Endorsement deals! Everything. He got wind of the news that he wasn’t even close to making Forbes Richest Top 5 Artist and that inspired him to get out of town and go to a place where he could be alone and write. He’s on a mission to crush all these rappers and wants everyone to watch the throne because he’s coming for it.”