I’M TRIGGERED: Woman Stomps Out Windshield After “Praying About It”

And this is why I’M TRIGGERED tonight…

*I highly recommend playing Carrie Underwood – Before He Cheats while you read this… 😉

This 24 year old woman SMASHED in a windshield and told local news station ABC 33 40…

“I already knew going into it that I would have to face some consequences, and you know it kind of sucks, but like I said I prayed about it and stuff, and I did it anyway.”

#DUH you’re going to face consequences! Good thing you prayed about it though. All is good with the lord now… right? lol!

Follow Austin: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Snapchat | YouTube