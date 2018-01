Tonight’s SOMETHING STUPID…

Robbing a bank is already stupid enough, but what is even more stupid is fleeing the scene and going to a drive-thru nearby!

A man and women were recently arrested after allegedly robbing a bank. They got caught at a Tim Horton drive-thru.

Let’s be real, if you’re robbing a bank you better have a better getaway plan! They didn’t even order any food.

Full story here.

Have a stupid story to share with me? Shoot me a message on Facebook or Twitter!