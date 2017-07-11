Social media cheaters…Rihanna new music

Cheating Survey

A new survey by Ashley Madison, the dating site for married people, reveals that 75% of cheaters are active on Facebook. Other findings:

– 40% of cheaters are active on LinkedIn.

– 28% of cheaters are active on Instagram

– 22% of cheaters are active on Twitter

– 33% of cheaters have used Facebook to connect with an extramarital partner.

– 47% of cheaters admit to emotional cheating on Facebook.

– 22% of people say Facebook makes cheating easier

– 17% of people have been tempted to get in touch with an ex on Facebook to have an affair.

Hollywoodlife.com claims Rihanna is working on new music. A source tells the site: “Rihanna is super excited to bring new music to her fans and hopefully get back on the road possibly as early as the end of this year. She has been spending her days in the studio hard at work on her ninth studio album. On the new album, Rihanna has several collaborations with big artists, many of whom she has been featured on their tracks. Some of the new music will have a dancehall or reggae feel to it to reflect her island roots. She hopes to drop a secret track soon with the rest of the album to follow later this year.”

Naughty Gossip, citing People magazine, claims Jennifer Garner is having a hard time with Ben Affleck dating Lindsay Shookus. Sources tell the sites; “It’s not an easy situation for Jen. She knew it would happen soon. Ben just can’t be alone. It would have been easier for Jen if Ben would have just dated someone that Jen wasn’t familiar with. Of course there are issues given it was a major affair, but Jen is her own woman and is completely fine. Nothing is new for her here. She’s in mama-bear mode . . . putting the kids’ happiness first. Jen and Ben have talked about not introducing the kids to people they date until it’s serious. Garner isn’t thinking about dating — she just wants to protect and spend time with the kids.”

TMZ claims Julianne Hough’s weekend wedding almost ended in a disaster after one of the coach buses transporting guests to her reception ended up in a ditch. No one was hurt. The guests eventually made it to the wedding