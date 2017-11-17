Shawn Mendes romance

E! News claims things are getting serious between Shawn Mendes and Hailey Baldwin. Sources tell the site; “It started out casual as they would run into each other at parties and hangout, but most recently it’s become more serious. They are definitely dating and spend a lot of time together. They have gone on private vacations to Europe. Their relationship has grown and they don’t care if anyone sees them now.”

Adam Levine tells Shortlist magazine that being named Sexiest Man Alive in 2013 helped him land his wife. ”Well, I got married! Which was great. [Being the world’s sexiest non-corpse] is the least and most important thing. I mean – it’s flattering. It’s an ego boost and an honor. Thank you, People magazine!”

E! News claims Kelly Clarkson and Pink are going to perform together at the American Music Awards on Sunday night.

Sam Smith tells Billboard magazine that a Beyonce concert once wore him out. “I saw Beyonce open the Lemonade tour in Miami. …I was so obsessed. I had to go to bed afterward because I was so exhausted. I couldn’t even go clubbing. I was too tired. ”