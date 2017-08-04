Selena with The Weekend & Justin Bieber

Refinery29 claims Selena Gomez is coming out with her own Coach bag. The bag is available in Selena black cherry, Selena white and Selena red colors. The bag is adorned with the following messages ….

“To be you is to be strong” and “Love yourself first’

Selena Gomez tells In Style magazine that The Weeknd is her best friend. “You want someone to add to your life, not to complete you, if that makes sense. I’m lucky because he’s more of a best friend than anything else. I don’t depend on one area of my life to make me happy. It’s really important for me to love and nourish my friends and family and to make sure that I never get influenced by a guy. I’ve wanted to be in a strong head space for years, and I really wasn’t. Before, I was so young and easily influenced, and I’d feel insecure.”

Unreality TV, citing InTouch Weekly Magazine, claims Justin Bieber has tried to contact Selena Gomez. A source tells the sites: “He actually called Selena several times when he decided to cancel his tour… He said he wants to spend time with old friends and rest. In the last two weeks, Justin has told close friends that he’s rethinking his life and wants to ‘follow a new path.’ He talks about God nonstop. One minute Justin’s praying and the next minute he’s partying. He’s all over the place and is a nightmare to deal with.”

One Night Stand And Pizza

A new survey by Yelp reveals that pizza is the most eaten food during a one-night stand. Other findings:

– 55% of Millennials have had a summer fling

– 30% of Millennials have Netflix-and-Chilled with a pizza

– 33% of Millennials say it’s okay to eat with a one night stand as long as it’s takeout or delivery.

– potential partners appear more attractive if they like the following foods: ; pizza, ice cream, pasta and tacos