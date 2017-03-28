Selena serenaded…ah yes the romance continues

Don’t forget to listen the rest of the day to win 1K. Next chance happens at 1pm.

Hollywoodlife.com claims The Weeknd serenaded Selena Gomez before one of his shows in Brazil. A source tells the site: “He was all up in it too, singing the hell out of the hook, telling her ‘he’ll be her groupie because she’s his superstar and he’s her number one fan!’. He wanted Selena to know just how much he adores her, and how thankful he is to have her with him on his tour.”

The Wisbec Standard newspaper claims some of Ed Sheeran’s clothing is being auctioned off to raise money for a children’s charity and hospice. The clothes are up for sale on eBay and include t-shirts and jackets