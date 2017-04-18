Secret New Color Changing Unicorn Frappuccino at Starbucks!

With summer just around the corner, it’s time for FRAPPS!

Not even gonna lie, I’m basic and not afraid to sport my frappuccino from Starbucks… and I definitely cannot wait to try the new color changing and flavor changing Unicorn Frappuccino from Starbucks!

According to Starbucks, the drink starts off purple with blue swirls and tastes sweet and fruity… but that won’t last for long! Stir the frap and the color changes to pink and the flavor changes to a tangy and tart taste. Continue stirring the drink and the colors and flavors will continue to change. SO COOL!

The new drink comes out on April 19th… that’s tomorrow! You know I’ll be testing it out and posting videos on my social media… Follow me: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Snapchat

Here’s the sad part from the Starbucks press release:

“This limited-time offering is as fleeting as a rainbow, available April 19-23, while supplies last in participating Starbucks® stores in the United States, Canada and Mexico.”

The rumors are true! Come in to your closest Starbucks April 20th to try the new Unicorn Frappuccino!(for limited time) pic.twitter.com/iyYjLKEkgz — hunter (@HuntzMorgan) April 14, 2017

*Side note this tweet says it’s available on the 20th, but the Starbucks press release says 19th-23rd