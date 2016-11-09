Season of Giving Official Rules

2016 PROGRAM RULES

Campaign Name: Season of Giving

Company: Jackson and Sons, Inc.

Address: 2330 Indian Springs Road, Dudley, NC 28333

Telephone: 919-658-5054

Jackson and Sons, Inc. will conduct “Season of Giving” substantially as described in these rules and

by participating, each participant agrees as follows:

1. Description of “Season of Giving”: The purpose of “Season of Giving ” is to find needy

homeowners in Eastern North Carolina that currently have no heating or cooling due to an

inoperative/non-repairable system.

2. Dates of “Season of Giving”: “Season of Giving” will kick off on November 10th, 2016, and will

end on December 7th, 2016. Two winners, will be announced on December 12th, 2016.

3. How to Submit a Deserving Recipient:

a. Applications can be submitted in one of 3 ways:

i. By visiting our website at www.jacksonandsons.com (fill out online and submit);

ii. By completing the nomination form and submitting in one of the three ways listed below:

1. Jackson and Sons, Inc., 2330 Indian Springs Road, Dudley, NC 28333.

2. Fax: 919-658-5040

3. Email: info@jacksonandsons.com

iii. Or by providing your name; the name, address, phone number and e-mail address of the

deserving nominee; and a brief explanation of why they are deserving of a new system;

on a 3×5 index card and mail to: Jackson and Sons, Inc., 2330 Indian Springs Road,

Dudley, NC 28333

4. How are (2) Winners Chosen and Announced:

a. An eight member committee will select (2) winners from the entries received between

November 10th, 2016 and December 7th, 2016 and the (2) winners will be announced to the

public on December 12, 2016.

b. If the winner cannot be contacted within 48 hours of the announcement or it is determined by

Jackson and Sons that the selection does not qualify, committee reserves the right to

determine an alternate recipient.

5. Gift:

a. One new heating and air system, either a Trane or Goodman, mim. of 14 seer, 3 ton

(does not include duct work) will be awarded to (2) eligible recipients:

i. One new heating and air system will be installed by Jackson and Sons, Inc. on the (2)

winners (recipients) homes.

ii. Installation to be performed during normal business hours and is based on scheduling

availability.

6. Eligibility and Limitations:

a. Participants must be U.S. residents, and reside in Eastern North Carolina, be at least 18-years

old, be the owner of the home on the application, must be living in the home, and must prove

that they are deserving of a new heating and/or cooling system.

i. One nomination per family will be permitted. Multiple nominations after one has been accepted will be discarded, and having multiple nominations does not increase your chances of winning.

b. Each recipient must submit proof of eligibility and home ownership.

c. Employees of the Jackson and Sons, Inc., “Season of Giving” participating sponsors and

their advertising agencies, and members of the immediate family of any such persons are not

eligible to participate and win. The term “immediate family” includes spouses, siblings,

parents, children, grandparents, and grandchildren, whether as “in-laws,” or by current or past

marriage(s), remarriage(s), adoption, co-habitation or other family extension, and any other

persons residing at the same household whether or not related.

7. Publicity / Use of Personal Information: By participating, all participants and recipient(s) grant

Jackson and Sons, Inc. exclusive permission to use their names, characters, photographs, voices, and

likenesses in connection with promotion and waive any claims to royalty, right, or remuneration for

such use. By participating in “Season of Giving”, participants agree that Jackson and Sons, Inc. may

disclose personal information obtained from participants in “Season of Giving” to third parties and

use such information for marketing and other purposes.

8. Release: By participating, each participant and recipient waives any and all claims of liability against

Jackson and Sons, Inc., its employees and agents, “Season of Giving” sponsors and their respective

employees and agents, for any personal injury or loss which may occur from the conduct of, or

participation in, Season of Giving, or from the use of any awarded system. In order to receive a

system, participants must sign an official waiver form provided by Jackson and Sons, Inc.

9. Decisions: By submitting an application in “Season of Giving”, participants agree to be bound by

the decisions of Jackson and Sons, Inc. personnel. Jackson and Sons, Inc. reserves the right to

disqualify any participant and may refuse to award a system to a person who is ineligible or who

Jackson and Sons, Inc. believes has violated any rule, gained unfair advantage in participating in

“Season of Giving”, or obtained winner status using fraudulent means. Jackson and Sons, Inc. will

interpret these rules and resolve any disputes, conflicting claims or ambiguities concerning the rules;

and the Jackson and Sons, Inc. decisions concerning such disputes shall be final. If the conduct or

outcome of “Season of Giving” is affected by human error, any mechanical malfunctions or failures

of any kind, intentional interference or any event beyond the control of Jackson and Sons, Inc.,

Jackson and Sons, Inc. reserves the right to terminate “Season of Giving”, or make such other

decisions regarding the outcome as Jackson and Sons, Inc. deems appropriate at any time during

“Season of Giving”. All decisions will be made by Jackson and Sons, Inc. and are final. Jackson and

Sons, Inc. may waive any of these rules in its sole discretion.

10. Miscellaneous:

a. No purchase necessary to apply or qualify.

b. Jackson and Sons, Inc. disclaims any responsibility to notify participants of any aspect related

to the conduct or results of “Season of Giving”.

c. All entries become the property of Jackson and Sons, Inc. and will not be returned. 11. The

“Season of Giving” program may be cancelled at any time without any prior warning or

notification if in the Jackson and Sons, Inc. management’s soul opinion; it’s the best decision

for the campaign.