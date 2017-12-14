Rihanna engaged?

InTouch Weekly Magazine claims Rihanna secretly got engaged to her boyfriend Hassan. A source tells the magazine; “She’s secretly engaged to Hassan. She and Hassan have been talking about a future together for a while now. So he recently got a ring and proposed in a very romantic way. This truly is a dream come true.”

Naughty Gossip claims Ed Sheeran will most likely sing at Prince Harry’s wedding.A source tells the site; “Ed and Harry are super close and Ed will be singing at the wedding. Also you can expect David and Victoria Beckham, Elton John and Adele to be invited. This is going to be a massive day for the UK and you can expect to see a lot of British celebrities in the church and reception.”

X17 claims Justin Bieber wants to break into acting. A source tells the site; “Justin has always considered himself multitalented. He wouldn’t trade his music career for anything, but he doesn’t see why he can’t be an actor at the same time. He saw how Selena got a role in Woody Allen’s new movie, and it made him hopeful that he can be taken seriously on-screen as well. Don’t expect to see him in any dramas, though, as he’s thinking he wants to go in a comedic direction.”