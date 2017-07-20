The reason you can’t quit facebook

You want to quit Facebook. I want to quit Facebook. Everyone I know wants to quit Facebook. But none of us do. And here’s why.

A new study found that we’re all hopelessly addicted to Facebook for one reason above anything else:

It lets us silently JUDGE our friends. And we love doing that so much that we can’t look away. The researchers even found we’re willing to put up with all of the offensiveness and nonsense people are posting . . . just for the sake of that one moment where we get to judge someone and maybe feel superior to them. I just like seeing how much everyone has aged..oh wait..I’m judging..GUILTY!!!!!!!!!!

