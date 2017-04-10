Rapper Jumps in the Ocean to Avoid Paying $600 Restaurant Bill

I literally CANNOT make this stuff up…

It’s being reported that Terry Peck, an aspiring rapper from Australia ate over $600 of seafood at a restaurant called Gold Coast.

He didn’t have $600 though, so he JUMPED INTO THE OCEAN AND SWAM AWAY!

He didn’t get far though, police caught up with him on jet skis! Oops.

Oh… and his rapper name? Wait for it… don’t laugh… 2pec. lol!

Here’s a clip of him rapping… WARNING: NSFW language.

