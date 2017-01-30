The Down East Wood Ducks announced that they will be holding tryouts for National Anthem singers for the upcoming season.

“Oh Say Can You Sing”, Presented by Aquafina, will take place on Friday, February 10 from 5-7 pm and Saturday, February 11 from 10 am-12pm at Grainger Stadium in Kinston. All individuals, musicians, and groups such as church choirs, high school bands or barbershop quartets, are welcome to audition.

Anyone interested in auditioning can do so by emailing akay@wooducksbaseball.com. Please include the desired day and time in your email.

The Wood Ducks, one of two expansion teams in the Carolina League, open the Carolina League season on Thursday, April 6 at Salem with the home opener set for Monday, April 10 versus Winston-Salem.

For more information on the Down East Wood Ducks, including season ticket information, please visit WoodDucksBaseball.com. Follow the team on the following social media platforms: Twitter @GoWoodDucks, Facebook.com/GoWoodDucks, and Instagram @GoWoodDucks. Team offices are open weekdays from 8:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m.