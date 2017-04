NuggsForCarter Has BLOWN UP!

Remember two weeks ago when I blogged about Carter Wilkerson who asked Wendy’s how many retweets he needed to get a year’s worth of free nuggets?

Well he’s kinda famous now… Even TWITTER has posted a video showing how many retweets he’s gotten!

He’s at over 3 million now… here’s to 18 million, Carter! You better share a nugget with me, I’m just saying.

Here’s his original tweet…