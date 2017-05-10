What Now Bow Wow? Bow Wow Caught Lying on Twitter!

Bow Wow posted a photo of a private jet, implying that it was his… when in fact it isn’t his at all.
“Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta” Press tour… Starts today. I’m on the move. #GUHHATL pic.twitter.com/imbQgL8yPk
— Shad Moss(Bow Wow) (@smoss) May 8, 2017
The internet BUSTED him and now #BowWowChallenge has gone viral!
Lmfaooooo who's mans is this @smoss?! pic.twitter.com/MHDvIcMppG
— Osama Bin Drinkin' (@Al_Khee) May 9, 2017
Enjoying paradise. #BowWowChallenge pic.twitter.com/RQN8pori9P
— On Air Austin (@OnAirAustin) May 10, 2017
Are we doing this right? #BowWowChallenge pic.twitter.com/Idkl223LOq
— NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 10, 2017
In the club! Poppin' Bottles of Patron!! #bowwowchallenge pic.twitter.com/neWuqJJOny
— Joey Evener (@JoeyOhio) May 10, 2017
About to turn up, y'all! #BowWowChallenge pic.twitter.com/gV5tKqFEFH
— BowWowChallenge (@BowWowChallxnge) May 10, 2017