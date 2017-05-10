What Now Bow Wow? Bow Wow Caught Lying on Twitter!
By Austin
|
May 10, 2017 @ 3:40 PM

Bow Wow posted a photo of a private jet, implying that it was his… when in fact it isn’t his at all.

The internet BUSTED him and now #BowWowChallenge has gone viral!

Related Content

18 Million Retweets for 1 Year of Nuggets
#NuggsForCarter Has BLOWN UP!
Twitter User Pranks Southwest Airlines with Britne...
Comments