What Now Bow Wow? Bow Wow Caught Lying on Twitter!

Bow Wow posted a photo of a private jet, implying that it was his… when in fact it isn’t his at all.

“Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta” Press tour… Starts today. I’m on the move. #GUHHATL pic.twitter.com/imbQgL8yPk — Shad Moss(Bow Wow) (@smoss) May 8, 2017

The internet BUSTED him and now #BowWowChallenge has gone viral!