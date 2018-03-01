NO EXCUSES: Are You In Love With Meghan Trainor’s New Song?
By Austin
|
Mar 1, 2018 @ 4:54 PM
OnAirAustin Austin Moore Meghan Trainor No Excuses

I am sooo excited that Meghan Trainor is back with new music!

Oh and, who did it better? Me or Meghan?

Hey babe! @meghan_trainor #noexcuses

A post shared by Austin Moore (@onairaustin) on

RELATED CONTENT

Snowy Treadmill Dude Jumps on Snow Covered Trampoline Fergie’s NBA All-Star Game National Anthem Austin at Night's Something Stupid on Bob 93.3 SOMETHING STUPID: It’s a Human Tongue… No Wait, It’s Just a Taco Bell Wrapper Austin at Night's Something Stupid on Bob 93.3 SOMETHING STUPID: Drunk Guy Does a Cartwheel During Sobriety Test [VIDEO] Austin at Night's Something Stupid on Bob 93.3 SOMETHING STUPID: [VIDEO] Woman drinks an entire bottle of Jäger and a can of Red Bull Who is your celebrity hall pass?
Comments