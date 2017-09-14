New Zayn music video

Zayn Malik tells US Weekly that he and Harry Styles were never close when they were in One Direction. “To be honest, I never really spoke to Harry even when I was in the band. So I didn’t really expect that much of a relationship with him. Everything is on a civil level. It’s not the way it used to be, obviously, because we were spending 24 hours a day in the band and now we’re growing as individual men, but we still check in.”

Romance Survey

A new study by Southampton University reveals that women in long-term relationships are 4 times more likely not to care about romance than women in short-term relationships. Other findings:

– 34% of women say they lack an interest in romance

– 15% of men say they lack an interest in romance