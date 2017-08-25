New Taylor lyric video news on her BF.

Hollywoodlife.com claims Taylor Swift was able to record her new CD Reputation while dating new boyfriend Joe Alwyn. A source tells the site; “Taylor [Swift]‘s been working around the clock on this album all summer, but she still managed to make time for romance with Joe [Alwyn]. He’s back in the UK right now shooting a movie, but at the start of the summer, he was in Nashville with her and she went above and beyond to make sure they had quality time together. She’d get up at 5am so they could work out together and when her long day in the studio was done, he’d be at home waiting for her. They also spent a lot of time hiding out together at her place in New York. With Joe, her whole focus has switched. Instead of wanting to flaunt this relationship, she wants to keep things totally undercover. She’s very protective of what she has with Joe and is scared to jinx it by talking too much about it. She writes about her life and her feelings, so there’s a piece of him in this album, but she’s made sure to keep it very well disguised. She learned her lesson the hard way and doesn’t want anything to jeopardize her relationship with Joe” our source adds. So cryptic — we love