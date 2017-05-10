New Music From Miley Cyrus on the Way!

Tomorrow Miley Cyrus returns to the music scene with her new song “Malibu!”

She tweeted today…

My new single #Malibu drops tomorrow! (Thursday May 11th!) 🌊📷🌊📷🌊📷 Tellllll everyone you know to check it out! pic.twitter.com/bGVAm1kRJY — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) May 10, 2017

I can’t wait to hear it, and you know I will share it as soon as I can!

She will be returning to TV to perform Malibu at the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday May 21st! I cant wait to see what she does with that.

She posted this teaser on Instagram today…