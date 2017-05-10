New Music From Miley Cyrus on the Way!
By Austin
|
May 10, 2017 @ 3:13 PM

Tomorrow Miley Cyrus returns to the music scene with her new song “Malibu!”

She tweeted today…

I can’t wait to hear it, and you know I will share it as soon as I can!

She will be returning to TV to perform Malibu at the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday May 21st! I cant wait to see what she does with that.

She posted this teaser on Instagram today…

#Malibu x #BBMAs 🌊 TV debut performance at the @BBMAs May 21 at 8e/5p on ABC!!! #1daytillMalibu

A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on

