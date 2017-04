The first half of Coachella was full of new music!

Lady Gaga.

Lady Gaga performed a new never heard before song, The Cure.

Gaga was not the only one with new music though! Two other Bob artists introduced new music at Coachella.

Lorde.

Lorde introduced the world to her new song Homemade Dynamite.



Kendrick Lamar.

Kendrick Lamar introduced LOVE from his album DAMN during an encore performance.



We can’t wait to see what happens next weekend!