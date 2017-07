Is this real life? YES IT IS!

via GIPHY

Pizza Hut in the UK has introduced mac and cheese stuffed crust pizza!

STOP EVERYTHING RIGHT NOW

Mac & Cheese Pizza is now a thing. YEP, WE MADE IT A THING! 🙌

In Huts for a limited time so GO 🏃#MacNCheesePizza pic.twitter.com/9Bkiw3EpYg — Pizza Hut UK (@pizzahutuk) July 10, 2017

via GIPHY