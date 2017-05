Well this is interesting…

I love coffee, and I don’t know about all these carbs… so I might have to HARD PASS on these.

If you don’t mind extra carbs though, go for it! I guess. I wonder what it tastes like.

Turns out there actually isn’t much caffeine in them though, only 32 milligrams.

That’s about a third of the amount of coffee in a small cup of coffee. I’m gonna need something a lot stronger.