Mexico Made a Cloud That Rains TEQUILA!

I was telling my coworker about this new cloud in Mexico that rains tequila when we realized we (okay, mainly just I because she goes “Honeyyyy, that’s not real”) had fallen for an April Fools prank.

However, upon further investigation I found out that this Mexican tequila cloud is 100% real!

If we had that here in Eastern Carolina, I’d love the rain so much more, lol! Just imagine… Lordddyy!

The first cloud that rains tequila. 🍸 #tequilacloud #visitmexico A post shared by VisitMexico (@visitmexico) on Mar 9, 2017 at 5:41am PST

Unfortunately, you aren’t going to find this cloud randomly floating around Mexico.

It was created as part of an advertising campaign to attract Germans to Mexico. The tequila cloud only rains when it rains in Berlin. Kind of cool!

Turns out Germans love tequila more than any other country, excluding Mexico

Find out how they made this possible here.