Meet The Bob Fur Friend Of The Week

Just look at that sweet face!!!!! This is Darla. She’s around 4 years old and was a stray picked up in Winterville. She’s been extremley over bred and is light heartworm positive but has had her first round of meds. Please don’t let that keep you from giving her a wonderful home. She will be just fine and has so much love to give. She needs a quiet and lovng family that she can cuddle with and watch lots of Netflix! You will not regret giving this girl a chance! Please stop by the Pitt County Animal Shelter at 4550 County Home Road, Greenville, NC or call 252-902-1726 to see her!