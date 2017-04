I am addicted to Snapchat! Not to the point where I would apply for a job with it though! Actually, who knows… maybe I would.

McDonald’s is now taking job applications over Snapchat in Australia! They have a filter that puts you right into a McDonald’s uniform while you apply for the job.

They are calling it a “Snaplication” and the Snapchat user only has 10 seconds to make an impression on their future employer!

