March 8th’s Hollywood Gossip

Rebel Wilson, famous for her roll on Pitch Perfect as Fat Amy, is in the news today.
She won $4 million in a defamation case against Bauer Media last year and she will be returning to fight for the legal fees that she raked up during the case. She wants them to pay $1.3 million in legal fees!
She posted on Twitter “Girls just wanna have funds!”
Girls just wanna have funds x
— Rebel Wilson (@RebelWilson) March 7, 2018
Camila Cabello’s fans are playing “spot the difference” with her outfit from her Never Be the same video.
Twitter users are pointing out that the outfit looks a lot like different foods like Heinz Catsup, hot fries and even Fruit Roll Ups.
lmfao#NeverBeTheSameVideo pic.twitter.com/KDGJ2Snwxm
— axl loves camila (@desirablemila) March 8, 2018
Finally, Blue’s Clues is looking for a new Steve… or Joe. Nickelodeon will be launching the show again soon and the search for a new host is on. I put myself in the running, lol! (Just for fun. I don’t plan on actually auditioning.)
RT if you think I'd make a good a Steve.
https://t.co/m52POb2GFl
— Austin 🌮 (@OnAirAustin) March 8, 2018