March 8th’s Hollywood Gossip

By Austin
|
Mar 8, 2018 @ 4:01 PM

Rebel Wilson, famous for her roll on Pitch Perfect as Fat Amy, is in the news today.

She won $4 million in a defamation case against Bauer Media last year and she will be returning to fight for the legal fees that she raked up during the case. She wants them to pay $1.3 million in legal fees!

She posted on Twitter “Girls just wanna have funds!”

(Full story)

Camila Cabello’s fans are playing “spot the difference” with her outfit from her Never Be the same video.

Twitter users are pointing out that the outfit looks a lot like different foods like Heinz Catsup, hot fries and even Fruit Roll Ups.

(Click here to see other pictures users are posting)

Finally, Blue’s Clues is looking for a new Steve… or Joe. Nickelodeon will be launching the show again soon and the search for a new host is on. I put myself in the running, lol! (Just for fun. I don’t plan on actually auditioning.)

