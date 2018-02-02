Do you love your pet more than your significant other?

Check out this survey on pets and how they rate with significant others.

Pet Survey

A new survey by Freshpet reveals that 30% of people say their pet is a better listener than their partner. Other findings:

– 45% of people like that their pet never judges or questions them.

– 50% of people would rather spend time with their pet than their partner because their pet never talks back or nags them.

– 40% of pet owners pay more attention to their pet than their partner.

– 30% of people miss their pet more than their partner when they are away from them

– 29% of people say their pet is a better snuggler than their partner

Charlie Puth tells Billboard magazine that he wants a Range Rover. “Range Rovers symbolize success to me, but, like, of more to come. I don’t have one, but I want one. And even when I do have one, I’m going to think, ‘I want to be a member of a country club, and I want to write songs in my head on the way there.’ What the hell can I say? I’m inspired by materialistic things.”

Partners Help Partners Lose Weight

A new study by the Colorado School of Medicine reveals that 32% of people have lost weight because their partner was dieting. The average weight loss was 3% or more.

Nutritionist Ashley Baumohl tells US News; “Spouses may change their own habits in response to their partner’s weight-loss goals, and these habits likely explain more of the shared weight loss than the particular weight-loss program used.”

