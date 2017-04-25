Love for mom!

Mother’s Day Spending
A new survey by the National Retail Federation reveals that the average person will spend $186.39 on Mother’s Day. That’s up from $172.22 from last year. Other findings:
– 85% of people plan to celebrate Mother’s Day
– total Mother’s Day spending is expected to reach $23.6 billion.
– 36% of people plan to buy their mother jewelry for Mother’s Day.
– 56% of people plan to take their mom out to dinner or brunch on Mother’s Day.
– 69% of people will buy their mom flowers on Mother’s Day.
– 45% of people will buy their mother a gift card for Mother’s Day.
– 37% of people will buy their mother clothing for Mother’s Day.
– 24% of people will treat their mother to a spa day for Mother’s Day.
– 15% of people will purchase a gadget for their mother on Mother’s Day.
– 28% of mothers want concert tickets for Mother’s Day.