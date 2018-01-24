This is the key to sleeping better

The Key to a Good Night’s Sleep Is Two Separate Comforters This seems like SUCH a simple way to get a better night of sleep . . . I’m not sure why it’s never occurred to any of us to do it. Ikea is running ads right now promoting the, quote, “Swedish sleeping method.” What’s that? Apparently, couples over there use SEPARATE COMFORTERS. That means zero fights over sharing the covers . . . and WAY better sleep. Of course, you don’t need an Ikea cover to make it work . . . you can start doing it tonight with whatever blankets you have lying around your house. You’re welcome. (Mashable)