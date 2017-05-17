Katy on Idol and the worst diets!

10 U.S. Cities With the Worst Diets (according to a Gallup poll. City + percentage of adults who eat healthy on a daily basis)

1 Lubbock, Texas; 53.8%

2 Memphis 55.9%

3 Cincinnati 56.3%

4 Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton, NC; 56.4%

5 Clarksville, Tenn.; 56.7%

6 Lexington-Fayette, Ky.; 56.9%

7 Wichita, Kan.; 56.9%

8 Topeka, Kan.; 57%

9 Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, Ark.; 57.1%

10 Tulsa, Okla.; 57.2%

People magazine claims Taylor Swift is allegedly dating British actor Joe Alwyn. A source tells the Sun: “This isn’t a new couple alert or a secret relationship. The only people this has been a secret to is the media because Taylor and Joe’s closest friends and their families were aware they have been together for several months. After her 1989 tour and all the attention Taylor received, she learned she had to be more protective of her personal life and she and Joe decided early on to keep their private life private. After what happened with Tom Hiddleston, they were determined to keep it quiet. Taylor and Joe are the real deal. This is a very serious relationship.”

People magazine claims Katy Perry officially joined American Idol yesterday as a judge. She said; “I am honored and thrilled to be the first judge bringing back the American Idol tradition of making dreams come true for incredible talents with authentic personalities and real stories. I’m always listening to new music, and love discovering diamonds in the rough – from mentoring young artists on my label, or highlighting new artists on my tours, I want to bring it back to the music.

The Inquisitor claims fans of The Voice are planning to boycott the show because Miley Cyrus is returning as a judge next season.

Fans react

“Looks like The Voice [is] going for another BOYCOTT next year – Miley Cyrus coming back. Too bad”

“Will be nice to see Kelly on The Voice. Please for the love of music, no Miley. Hate to have to boycott the show for another season.”

“Boycott The Voice if they bring back Miley Cyrus. That season was a disaster”