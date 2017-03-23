Justin Bieber now sober- Good news- He is happy and nice!

Ed Sheeran tells People magazine that Justin Bieber is now sober. “He’s so different now. He’s completely sober, clean, just drinks water — friendly, smiley. It’s a completely different person. It’s really, really nice to see. If you’re followed around 24/7 with a camera, they’re going to catch every moment of you, and not every human is perfect. We all make mistakes, and I think it must have been very tough being 17 and having a flashing camera in your face 24/7. He’s someone who’s definitely figured out the balance now.”

Speeding Survey

A new survey by Admiral Insurance reveals that 25% of drivers say driving while using a cell phone is better than speeding. Other findings:

– 66% of people knowingly speed

– Only 10% of speeders have been caught during the last two years

– 45% of people think it’s acceptable to drive faster than they are meant to

– 70% of people slow down when they see a speed camera.

– 27% of people speed on residential streets.

– 51% of people think road rage is worse than speeding.

InTouch Weekly Magazine claims Alex Rodriguez wants Jennifer Lopez to dress sexier. A source tells the magazine: “At home, she likes to wear loose clothes. But Alex has made it clear that he loves her in very skimpy outfits with a lot of skin showing. She’s fallen hard for Alex and wants to make him happy.”

E! News claims Beyonce loves being pregnant again. A source tells the site: “She loves being pregnant. She splurges when she wants to and hasn’t taken her weight gain as a negative thing. She is a confident women in her skin whatever size she is [and] embraces it.”

Jason Derulo tells Page Six that he would date Nicki Minaj if he did not have a girlfriend. Ace Showbiz quotes him as saying: “I would date her if I wasn’t involved. I’m not single. I’m keeping it on the low. I’ve been trying to. I’m trying to do it different this time because every other time, it didn’t work.”