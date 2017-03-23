Justin Bieber now sober- Good news- He is happy and nice!

By Christopher Mann
|
Mar 23, 10:40 AM

Ed Sheeran tells People magazine that Justin Bieber is now sober. “He’s so different now. He’s completely sober, clean, just drinks water — friendly, smiley. It’s a completely different person. It’s really, really nice to see. If you’re followed around 24/7 with a camera, they’re going to catch every moment of you, and not every human is perfect. We all make mistakes, and I think it must have been very tough being 17 and having a flashing camera in your face 24/7. He’s someone who’s definitely figured out the balance now.”

Speeding Survey

A new survey by Admiral Insurance reveals that 25% of drivers say driving while using a cell phone is better than speeding. Other findings:

– 66% of people knowingly speed

– Only 10% of speeders have been caught during the last two years

– 45% of people think it’s acceptable to drive faster than they are meant to

– 70% of people slow down when they see a speed camera.

– 27% of people speed on residential streets.

– 51% of people think road rage is worse than speeding.

InTouch Weekly Magazine claims Alex Rodriguez wants Jennifer Lopez to dress sexier. A source tells the magazine: “At home, she likes to wear loose clothes. But Alex has made it clear that he loves her in very skimpy outfits with a lot of skin showing. She’s fallen hard for Alex and wants to make him happy.”

E! News claims Beyonce loves being pregnant again. A source tells the site: “She loves being pregnant. She splurges when she wants to and hasn’t taken her weight gain as a negative thing. She is a confident women in her skin whatever size she is [and] embraces it.”

Jason Derulo tells Page Six that he would date Nicki Minaj if he did not have a girlfriend. Ace Showbiz quotes him as saying: “I would date her if I wasn’t involved. I’m not single. I’m keeping it on the low. I’ve been trying to. I’m trying to do it different this time because every other time, it didn’t work.”

 

Related Content

Is your romance becoming a nightmare?
Ed Sheeran getting married?
He Got Inside This Balloon, What Happened Next Wil...
Bieber assaulted! Adele plans for Thanksgving
Ariana’s new romance-Last day to qualify for...
Oscar Winners
Comments