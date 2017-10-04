Job Posting – Account Executive

Account Executive

Dick Broadcasting is a growing radio broadcast media company that has a passion for great radio and digital content. Our philosophy is to be faster, bolder, and work as a high functioning, best of class team at all levels. We hire and retain top talent who are unique, innovative and vibrant. We believe in creating progressive products, world class events and building strong relationships in our communities. We own and operate 22 stations in four markets across North Carolina, South Carolina, and Georgia.

When you are choosing an employer, what do you look for? If you are looking for an environment where management believes in having fun, has a passion for the business we are in and works hard to provide the best possible live and local radio in the industry, then Dick Broadcasting is for you.

Dick Broadcasting in Greenville, NC is looking to add to our talented team of Account Executives as our group continues to experience growth across all of our platforms. We are seeking dynamic and results-driven individuals who are focused on generating leads and revenue for our local client partners. At your disposal will be a full complement of resources including five premier radio stations, a Creative Services Department, a Digital Services Department, Database and Mobile Marketing opportunities, and a full staff dedicated to your success.

Key Responsibilities:

Bring a concentrated focus on business development for both you and your clients.

Identify local businesses that have a need for our products and services.

Uncover the main challenges these businesses are facing and assess how we can help them accomplish their goals.

Develop strategic and integrated plans to provide solutions to those challenges.

Closely monitor the progress of all client campaigns to ensure maximum success.

Actively network and participate in our local community to become a valuable asset to our town.

ACCOUNT EXECUTIVE, c/o WRNS, 1361 Colony Drive, New Bern, NC 28562 or email to: Tony.Denton@alphamediausa.com