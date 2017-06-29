Jay Z and Beyonce spend$2.5 million for a pacifier? WHAT?

Hollywoodlife.com claims Taylor Swift is enjoying recording with Drake. A source tells the site: “Taylor has really enjoyed laying low. She’s worked so hard for so many years; it’s great for her to actually have had a real proper break out of the spotlight. But, Taylor being Taylor, she’s still been working on music, and she’s been in the studio working on tracks for her new album, which she’s hoping to have ready by the holidays. Taylor’s been working a lot with Drake, who she adores, and she’s loving the direction of the album so far — really cool and edgy. She’s super excited and energized right now.”

Life & Style Weekly Magazine claims Beyonce and Jay-Z recently spoiled their new twins with jeweled pacifiers. A source tells the magazine; “Jay fell in love with $2.5 million bejeweled pacifiers by Suommo and a 3-carat diamond pacifier set in 18K white gold for $17,000.”

First Impressions

A new survey by Match.com reveals that 71% of women say the first thing they notice on a potential partner is their smile and teeth. Other findings:

– 58% of men say the first thing they notice on a potential partner is their smile and teeth

– other top things both sexes notice first on a potential partner .. grammar, hair, clothes, nails and tattoos.