…and the highest paid actress is?
By Christopher Mann
|
Aug 17, 2017 @ 3:33 PM

Forbes’ Highest-Paid Actresses over the last year

Emma Stone—$26 million

Jennifer Aniston—$25.5 million

Jennifer Lawrence—$24 million

Melissa McCarthy—$18 million

Mila Kunis—$15.5 million

Emma Watson—$14 million

Charlize Theron—$14 million

Cate Blanchett—$12 million

Julia Roberts—$12 million

Amy Adams—$11.5 million

Zayn Malik tells V Man magazine that he would have been an English teacher had he not been a popstar. ”I think about alternative realities. I think I’d be at university and I would have done my English degree. I think I’d be looking for some employment to do with English lecturing or literature. ‘I love poetry and writing – obviously, I’m a songwriter – so, it would’ve been something that would still give me the feeling of a creative outlet within my writing.”

Naughty Gossip claims Justin Timberlake has become a ‘Mr Mom’. A source tells the site; “Jessica’s role on USA Network thriller “The Sinner” is the first time she has worked full-time since having a child. Justin is picking up all the slack by being on daddy-duty for their son, Silas. And that is fine with him. He calls himself the diaper king around the house.”

 

