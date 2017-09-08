I Heart Ed Sheeran

The people have spoken… and the people love Ed Sheeran (but that’s no secret). He’s having a positive influence on everyone it seems.

A new survey by Casumo reveals that 20% of red-haired men have gotten more attention from women since Ed Sheeran’s music became popular. Other findings:

– 33% of women have a favorable opinion of red haired men

– 20% of red haired men get teased less about their hair because of Ed Sheeran

A Casumo spokesperson says; “It’s unsurprising that red-heads are attracting more attention now than in previous years. Donning fiery red locks are popular among both male and female celebs with stars like Emma Stone and Isla Fisher leading the way for red-headed women. Ed Sheeran has shown how his appearance has no affect on his talent and more people are embracing their natural color.”

And more people listen to Ed’s music while they’re at work….

A new survey by LinkedIn reveals that Ed Sheeran is the most popular artist to play at work followed by Coldplay and Bruno Mars. Eminem, Kanye West and Drake are the least popular. Other findings:

– 66% of people say music at work keeps them motivated

– 41% of people say music at work helps them stay relaxed

– 34% of people say music at work boosts their creativity