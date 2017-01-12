You at the Grammy’s and music news!

I am so excited for you because flight 933 is boarding and headed to L.A. for the 59th annual Grammy Awards. Listen today at 11:30, 1:30, and 4:30 to get qualified. If you have not heard:

Us Weekly claims Selena Gomez and The Weeknd are dating. They were photographed leaving a Santa Monica restaurant while hugging and kissing. The couple dined in a private back room for three hours. A source tells the magazine: “They came out and they were so happy. They were hugging and kissing. … Selena was all over him, hugging, kissing [him]. She looked amazing and so incredibly happy and in love.”

Ed Sheeran tells Signal 1 radio that he lost 50 pounds during his hiatus. ”I didn’t realise how active I was on tour. My diet was pizza and beer, but because I was doing two hours a night I was really in shape. I stopped touring and carried on my diet of pizza and beer. Suddenly I didn’t fit in anything. I was like, ‘All my clothes have shrunk’. ”I did ten minutes a day without fail – intervals of 30 seconds sprinting and 30 jogging. The key is to not miss a day, so you don’t have to do an hour.”

A new Quinnipiac University poll reveals that 64% of people say Donald Trump should delete his Twitter account. 32% of people say he should maintain it. 4% have no opinion.

source: sheethappens.com