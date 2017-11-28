Grammy nominations are out!

The Recording Academy™ and singer/songwriter Andra Day kicked off the 60th Grammy Awards® nominations today on CBS This Morning by revealing the nominees in the “Big Four” General Field categories. As Variety reports, Jay-Z lead the Class of 2018 with eight nominations, followed by Kendrick Lamar with seven; Bruno Mars with six; and Childish Gambino (a.k.a. actor Donald Glover), SZA and Khalid, and producer No I.D. with five each.
Best New Artist: Alessia Cara, Khalid, Lil Uzi Vert, Julia Michaels, SZA
Record Of The Year: “Redbone” — Childish Gambino • “Despacito” — Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber • “The Story Of O.J.” — JAY-Z • “HUMBLE.” — Kendrick Lamar • “24K Magic” — Bruno Mars
Song Of The Year: “Despacito” — Ramón Ayala, Justin Bieber, Jason “Poo Bear” Boyd, Erika Ender, Luis Fonsi & Marty James Garton, songwriters
• “4:44” — Shawn Carter & Dion Wilson, songwriters
• “Issues” — Benny Blanco, Mikkel Storleer Eriksen, Tor Erik Hermansen, Julia Michaels & Justin Drew Tranter, songwriters
• “1-800-273-8255” — Alessia Caracciolo, Sir Robert Bryson Hall II, Arjun Ivatury, Khalid Robinson, songwriters
• “That’s What I Like” — Christopher Brody Brown, James Fauntleroy, Philip Lawrence, Bruno Mars, Ray Charles McCullough II, Jeremy Reeves, Ray Romulus & Jonathan Yip, songwriters
Album Of The Year: Awaken, My Love! — Childish Gambino • 4:44 — JAY-Z • DAMN. — Kendrick Lamar • Melodrama — Lorde • 24K Magic — Bruno Mars
The complete list of nominees in all 84 categories is now posted online at Grammy.com, and the Recording Academy’s social media platforms. The winners will be revealed during the 60th Annual Grammy Awardsceremony on January 28, 2018, live from Madison Square Garden in New York City and broadcast on CBS