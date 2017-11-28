Grammy nominations are out!

Andra Day kicked off the 60th Grammy Awards® nominations today on CBS This Morning by revealing the nominees in the “Big Four” General Field categories. As Jay-Z lead the Class of 2018 with eight nominations, followed by Kendrick Lamar with seven; Bruno Mars with six; and Childish Gambino (a.k.a. actor Donald Glover), SZA and Khalid, and producer No I.D. with five each. The Recording Academy™ and singer/songwriterkicked off the 60th Grammy Awards® nominations today onby revealing the nominees in the “Big Four” General Field categories. As Variety reports,lead the Class of 2018 with eight nominations, followed bywith seven;with six; and(a.k.a. actor),and, and producerwith five each.

Best New Artist : Alessia Cara, Khalid, Lil Uzi Vert, Julia Michaels, SZA

Record Of The Year : “Redbone” — Childish Gambino • “Despacito” — Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber • “The Story Of O.J.” — JAY-Z • “HUMBLE.” — Kendrick Lamar • “24K Magic” — Bruno Mars

Song Of The Year : “Despacito” — Ramón Ayala, Justin Bieber, Jason “Poo Bear” Boyd, Erika Ender, Luis Fonsi & Marty James Garton, songwriters

• “ 4:44 ” — Shawn Carter & Dion Wilson, songwriters

• “Issues” — Benny Blanco, Mikkel Storleer Eriksen, Tor Erik Hermansen, Julia Michaels & Justin Drew Tranter, songwriters

Alessia Caracciolo, Sir Robert Bryson Hall II, Arjun Ivatury, Khalid Robinson, songwriters • “ 1-800-273-8255 ” —, songwriters

• “That’s What I Like” — Christopher Brody Brown, James Fauntleroy, Philip Lawrence, Bruno Mars, Ray Charles McCullough II, Jeremy Reeves, Ray Romulus & Jonathan Yip, songwriters

Album Of The Year : Awaken, My Love! — Childish Gambino • 4:44 — JAY-Z • DAMN. — Kendrick Lamar • Melodrama — Lorde • 24K Magic — Bruno Mars